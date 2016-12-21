As minimum wages rise, so does pressure on Trump

Striking workers from the Trump Taj Mahal Casino in Atlantic City, New Jersey, protest outside the offices of investor and casino owner Carl Icahn in midtown Manhattan, New York City, New York, U.S., July 13, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar Worker advocates around the country are preparing to celebrate jumps in the minimum wage when the clock strikes midnight on Jan. 1. And they are bullish about building on those gains in 2017 and 2018, despite a hostile federal government under President-Elect Donald Trump and congressional Republicans.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Raw Story.