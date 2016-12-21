(Almost) everybody hates Chris - But ...

(Almost) everybody hates Chris - But can Christie save his image in 2017?

A few years ago, after Superstorm Sandy, Gov. Chris Christie had a 74 percent approval rating - one of the highest ever recorded in New Jersey. But a recent Fairleigh Dickinson University PublicMind poll found only 18 percent of voters now approve of the job he's doing - the lowest approval rating for a Garden State governor in 20 years.

