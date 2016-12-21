ACE donates smoke alarms Cumberland/S...

ACE donates smoke alarms Cumberland/Salem counties

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: The Jersey Journal

Atlantic City Electric reminds residents of the importance in having working fire safety alarms throughout their homes and to test the alarms monthly to ensure they are working properly. During November, ACE provided these life-saving devices to thousands of South Jersey residents.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Atlantic City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
the real truth about the jews Sun LEX LUTHER 1
News New Jersey aims to punish Icahn for closing Tru... Dec 19 doctorss2 1
truth about the jews and israel Dec 13 TOMMY AMAZON 1
The ocean/ apt. Building at 101 boardwalk (Apr '12) Dec 4 101resident 10
Proper Meal Nov '16 lala 1
Review: RP Lounge (Sep '13) Nov '16 Peter 5
News Cops: Pair charged with stuffing toll baskets t... Nov '16 Knock off purse s... 5
See all Atlantic City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Atlantic City Forum Now

Atlantic City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Atlantic City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
  1. Wall Street
  2. Iran
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Pakistan
  5. Cuba
 

Atlantic City, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,001 • Total comments across all topics: 277,399,882

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC