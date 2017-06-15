Weir's Furniture looks to spruce up its longtime home on Dallas' Knox Street
The family owners of Dallas' legacy retailer Weir's Furniture are teaming up with a real estate firm to look at potential redevelopment of their prime Knox Street property. Weir's has been on Knox Street for almost 70 years.
