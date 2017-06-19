Jimmy Carter shakes hands with every passenger on Atlanta to D.C. flight
Former U.S. president Jimmy Carter shook the hands of every passenger on a flight headed to Washington from Atlanta, Georgia, on June 8. Video shared by passenger James Parker Sheffield shows the 92-year-old Carter making his way down the aisle. On a particularly hot Texas afternoon some five years ago, 12-year-old Dominic McCullough found himself sitting on the curb outside of then 77-year-old Joan Brodnax's home.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.
Add your comments below
Atlanta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What is Going On in Cass County? Dozens Indicte... (Jan '14)
|May 30
|Tolerma
|69
|Second suspect in Saturday's car wash homicide ...
|Mar '17
|MeSo
|1
|What really happened? (Sep '07)
|Mar '17
|Better then you
|43
|trashy women (Dec '16)
|Mar '17
|Better then you
|6
|Anti-Trump protesters march in Fort Worth (Nov '16)
|Jan '17
|Donny Trump
|4
|Kelley Crow?
|Jan '17
|Anonymous
|1
|horny ladies (Sep '16)
|Jan '17
|Dea Tea
|2
Find what you want!
Search Atlanta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC