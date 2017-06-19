Funeral honors star who didn't forget her roots
Shawn Kennington, mayor of Pittsburg, Texas, is reading a proclamation on behalf of Barbara Smith Conrad at her funeral Saturday in the Center Point Baptist Church. She could hardly have had a smaller start than her community of Center Point near Pittsburg, Texas, and her schooling in Queen City.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Texarkana Gazette.
Add your comments below
Atlanta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What is Going On in Cass County? Dozens Indicte... (Jan '14)
|May 30
|Tolerma
|69
|Second suspect in Saturday's car wash homicide ...
|Mar '17
|MeSo
|1
|What really happened? (Sep '07)
|Mar '17
|Better then you
|43
|trashy women (Dec '16)
|Mar '17
|Better then you
|6
|Anti-Trump protesters march in Fort Worth (Nov '16)
|Jan '17
|Donny Trump
|4
|Kelley Crow?
|Jan '17
|Anonymous
|1
|horny ladies (Sep '16)
|Jan '17
|Dea Tea
|2
Find what you want!
Search Atlanta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC