What's Happening

The Atlanta Middle School Color Guard will perform at 7 p.m. June 1, followed by musicians Heather Linn and the Deacons at 7:15 p.m. The Atlanta High School Color Guard will perform at 6:30 p.m. June 2, followed by Dixie Bent on stage at 7 p.m. Parade day will begin at 11 a.m. June 3 in downtown Atlanta with the Patsy Cline Show at 7 p.m. and the Waylon Jennings Show at 8:15 p.m. Carnival hours will be 4 p.m. until midnight. Parking for $5 will support local civic groups or one may park for free and walk to gate.

