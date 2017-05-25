Supporting those in blue
Jason Wall checks on catfish he is frying with the help of Jason McCollim for a luncheon honoring local police Friday at CHRISTUS St. Michael Hospital-Atlanta in Atlanta, Texas. In addition to freshly fried catfish, police received combat application tourniquets.
