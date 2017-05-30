Pack some patience if youa re traveli...

Pack some patience if youa re traveling this summer

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday May 25 Read more: Star-Telegram.com

Videos of a passenger being dragged off a plane, a flight attendant arguing with a passenger over a stroller, and passengers brawling as they try to depart a flight have raised tensions for travelers as the busy summer travel season begins. "You have to travel with more patience than usual," said Charlie Leocha, founder of Travelers United, a passengers rights group .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Atlanta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
What is Going On in Cass County? Dozens Indicte... (Jan '14) May 30 Tolerma 69
News Second suspect in Saturday's car wash homicide ... Mar '17 MeSo 1
What really happened? (Sep '07) Mar '17 Better then you 43
trashy women (Dec '16) Mar '17 Better then you 6
News Anti-Trump protesters march in Fort Worth (Nov '16) Jan '17 Donny Trump 4
Kelley Crow? Jan '17 Anonymous 1
horny ladies (Sep '16) Jan '17 Dea Tea 2
See all Atlanta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Atlanta Forum Now

Atlanta Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Atlanta Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Health Care
  5. Climate Change
  1. China
  2. Microsoft
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Tornado
  5. U.S. Open
 

Atlanta, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,481 • Total comments across all topics: 281,522,052

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC