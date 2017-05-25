Music and more at Atlanta Forest Festival next week

The annual Atlanta Forest Festival enjoys a new season when it starts on Wednesday and runs through Saturday, June 3. Kick back and enjoy the live music with music headliners Heather Linn & The Deacons at 7:15 p.m. Thursday night, Dixie Bent at 7 p.m. Friday and both Patsy Cline and Waylon Jennings tribute artists starting at 7 p.m. Saturday. The festival includes the carnival, food and craft vendors and other family activities.

