Highway department turns 100

Highway department turns 100

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday May 9 Read more: Texarkana Gazette

If you want to drive along scenic hills and curves while seeing the wildflowers, take Farm to Market Road 251 from Huffines to McLeod, Texas. Texas Department of Transportation's 100th year birthday this year provides the platform to look back on how Atlanta came to be chosen as a district center.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Texarkana Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Atlanta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
What is Going On in Cass County? Dozens Indicte... (Jan '14) Apr '17 Captain 68
News Second suspect in Saturday's car wash homicide ... Mar '17 MeSo 1
What really happened? (Sep '07) Mar '17 Better then you 43
trashy women Mar '17 Better then you 6
News Anti-Trump protesters march in Fort Worth (Nov '16) Jan '17 Donny Trump 4
Kelley Crow? Jan '17 Anonymous 1
horny ladies (Sep '16) Jan '17 Dea Tea 2
See all Atlanta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Atlanta Forum Now

Atlanta Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Atlanta Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. North Korea
  3. Egypt
  4. Health Care
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Microsoft
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Atlanta, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,160 • Total comments across all topics: 281,243,925

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC