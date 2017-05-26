Dallas leads nation in number of new jobs -- but Atlanta beat out D-FW in another way
Dallas added the most jobs of any of the nation's 12 biggest metro areas over the year that ended in April, new Bureau of Labor Statistics data shows . Its job growth over the year outpaced Dallas by three-tenths of a percentage point: Atlanta's employment number grew by 3.3 percent, compared to D-FW's 3 percent growth.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.
Add your comments below
Atlanta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What is Going On in Cass County? Dozens Indicte... (Jan '14)
|May 30
|Tolerma
|69
|Second suspect in Saturday's car wash homicide ...
|Mar '17
|MeSo
|1
|What really happened? (Sep '07)
|Mar '17
|Better then you
|43
|trashy women (Dec '16)
|Mar '17
|Better then you
|6
|Anti-Trump protesters march in Fort Worth (Nov '16)
|Jan '17
|Donny Trump
|4
|Kelley Crow?
|Jan '17
|Anonymous
|1
|horny ladies (Sep '16)
|Jan '17
|Dea Tea
|2
Find what you want!
Search Atlanta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC