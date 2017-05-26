Continue reading D-FW's hot housing market hasn't seen much condo building
While other major metros including Atlanta and Denver are seeing a flurry of condo construction, Dallas-Fort Worth hasn't seen much built in this cycle. Most of the condos being constructed are in a few high-rise projects so far clustered in the central city.
