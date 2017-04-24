WeWork Selects Thanksgiving Tower for...

WeWork Selects Thanksgiving Tower for Southern HQ

Monday Apr 3

When WeWork opens its newest Dallas location at Thanksgiving Tower on April 3, it'll also be establishing the company's southern regional headquarters. The New York-based co-working space regionalized its business last year, breaking it into west, east, south, and tri-state regions.

