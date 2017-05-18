Around Cass County
The Amity Club's award-winning E-Waste Recycle day, Saturday, in Atlanta attracted a heavy turn-out as well as heavy items. Boy Scout Troop 47 helpers are, from left, Ian Lucas, Michel Winders, Rob Wimberly, Kolby Caver, J. Joslin and Drake Black.
