Traffic stop yields $1.75 million worth of cocaine

A traffic stop Saturday in Atlanta, Texas, led to the discovery of 50 kilos of powder cocaine with an estimated street value of $1.75 million. On Saturday, a Texas Department of Public Safety officer initiated a traffic stop when a 2007 Ford Mustang was speeding in the 2200 block of West Main Street, according to the Atlanta Police Department's Facebook page.

