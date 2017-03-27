Second suspect in Saturday's car wash homicide turns himself in, arrested
There are 1 comment on the Texarkana Gazette story from Tuesday Mar 28, titled Second suspect in Saturday's car wash homicide turns himself in, arrested. In it, Texarkana Gazette reports that:
The second suspect in Saturday night's fatal shooting at a car wash on North State Line Avenue turned himself in Monday night, a police official said. Jimmy Jerome Dancer, 29, of Texarkana Texas, went to the Bi-State Justice Building and was arrested by Texarkana, Texas, Police Department, said Shawn Vaughn, TTPD spokesman.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Texarkana Gazette.
|
#1 Tuesday Mar 28
LMWAO !! How many jigger killings and arrest does that make for the month of March there in T-town ......anybody keeping up ??
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Atlanta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What really happened? (Sep '07)
|Mar 2
|Better then you
|43
|trashy women
|Mar 2
|Better then you
|6
|Anti-Trump protesters march in Fort Worth
|Jan '17
|Donny Trump
|4
|Kelley Crow?
|Jan '17
|Anonymous
|1
|horny ladies (Sep '16)
|Jan '17
|Dea Tea
|2
|State Rep. Stephen Frost Legal Issues (Sep '10)
|Nov '16
|melanie woods
|14
|k9? (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Interested popo
|1
Find what you want!
Search Atlanta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC