Second suspect in Saturday's car wash...

Second suspect in Saturday's car wash homicide turns himself in, arrested

There are 1 comment on the Texarkana Gazette story from Tuesday Mar 28, titled Second suspect in Saturday's car wash homicide turns himself in, arrested.

The second suspect in Saturday night's fatal shooting at a car wash on North State Line Avenue turned himself in Monday night, a police official said. Jimmy Jerome Dancer, 29, of Texarkana Texas, went to the Bi-State Justice Building and was arrested by Texarkana, Texas, Police Department, said Shawn Vaughn, TTPD spokesman.

MeSo

Hot Springs, SD

#1 Tuesday Mar 28
LMWAO !! How many jigger killings and arrest does that make for the month of March there in T-town ......anybody keeping up ??
