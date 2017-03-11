More than $7M worth of cocaine discov...

More than $7M worth of cocaine discovered during Texas traffic stop, authorities say

Next Story Prev Story
24 min ago Read more: Dallas Morning News

A highway patrol trooper seized more than $7 million worth of cocaine after a traffic stop in northeast Texas Saturday, the Texas Department of Public Safety said. The trooper stopped a 2017 Ford Mustang traveling north on U.S. Highway 59, north of the town of Atlanta, for a traffic violation about 3:30 p.m., DPS said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Atlanta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
What really happened? (Sep '07) Mar 2 Better then you 43
trashy women Mar 2 Better then you 6
News Anti-Trump protesters march in Fort Worth Jan '17 Donny Trump 4
Kelley Crow? Jan '17 Anonymous 1
horny ladies Jan '17 Dea Tea 2
State Rep. Stephen Frost Legal Issues (Sep '10) Nov '16 melanie woods 14
k9? (Aug '16) Aug '16 Interested popo 1
See all Atlanta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Atlanta Forum Now

Atlanta Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Atlanta Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iraq
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. North Korea
  5. Health Care
 

Atlanta, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,562 • Total comments across all topics: 279,472,233

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC