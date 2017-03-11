More than $7M worth of cocaine discovered during Texas traffic stop, authorities say
A highway patrol trooper seized more than $7 million worth of cocaine after a traffic stop in northeast Texas Saturday, the Texas Department of Public Safety said. The trooper stopped a 2017 Ford Mustang traveling north on U.S. Highway 59, north of the town of Atlanta, for a traffic violation about 3:30 p.m., DPS said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.
Add your comments below
Atlanta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What really happened? (Sep '07)
|Mar 2
|Better then you
|43
|trashy women
|Mar 2
|Better then you
|6
|Anti-Trump protesters march in Fort Worth
|Jan '17
|Donny Trump
|4
|Kelley Crow?
|Jan '17
|Anonymous
|1
|horny ladies
|Jan '17
|Dea Tea
|2
|State Rep. Stephen Frost Legal Issues (Sep '10)
|Nov '16
|melanie woods
|14
|k9? (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Interested popo
|1
Find what you want!
Search Atlanta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC