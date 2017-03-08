Future teachers attend conference

Seven members of the Future Teachers Association at Texas A&M University-Texarkana recently attended the Texas Computer Education Association "Power of You" conference in Austin. Those attending include: Ashley Bloodworth Douglas of Atlanta, Texas; Taylor Gulley, Brittney Moore, Misty Jade Ruth and Alexandria Simmons, all of Texarkana, Texas; and Amanda Nix and Sydney Sneed of Wake Village, Texas.

