Future teachers attend conference

Saturday Mar 4 Read more: Texarkana Gazette

Seven members of the Future Teachers Association at Texas A&M University-Texarkana recently attended the Texas Computer Education Association "Power of You" conference in Austin. Those attending include: Ashley Bloodworth Douglas of Atlanta, Texas; Taylor Gulley, Brittney Moore, Misty Jade Ruth and Alexandria Simmons, all of Texarkana, Texas; and Amanda Nix and Sydney Sneed of Wake Village, Texas.

Read more at Texarkana Gazette.

