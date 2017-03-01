Flip or Flop' to Receive 5 Spinoffs From HGTV
Tarek and Christina El Moussa might be done as a couple - for now, anyway - but the "Flip or Flop" family will be expanding dramatically in the coming months. The new shows will be situated in Chicago, Nashville, Atlanta, Texas and Las Vegas, and are slated to premiere this year and next.
Atlanta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What really happened? (Sep '07)
|Mar 2
|Better then you
|43
|trashy women
|Mar 2
|Better then you
|6
|Anti-Trump protesters march in Fort Worth
|Jan '17
|Donny Trump
|4
|Kelley Crow?
|Jan '17
|Anonymous
|1
|horny ladies
|Jan '17
|Dea Tea
|2
|State Rep. Stephen Frost Legal Issues (Sep '10)
|Nov '16
|melanie woods
|14
|k9? (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Interested popo
|1
