'Flip Or Flop' Spin-Offs: Tarek & Christina Excluded ...

'Flip or Flop' without the OG's? HGTV dropped major news on March 1 when they announced that the hit show would be getting five spin-offs! But, reports were quick to claim that Tarek and Christina El Moussa were to be phased out of the new plans entirely. So, will the show go on without them? Get the scoop right here! Christina , 33, and Tarek El Moussa 's, 35, hit show, Flip or Flop is coming to Chicago, Nashville, Atlanta, Texas and Las Vegas! And, you can rest easy, because despite reports that claim the former couple will be phased out of the new shows , there's no truth to that whatsoever, according to TMZ , March 1. In fact, HGTV execs believe that the five new spin-offs could make their brand even stronger, as reported by the site.

Start the conversation, or Read more at HollywoodLife.