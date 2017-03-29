'Flip Or Flop' Cancelled?: Tarek & Christina...

Listen up, 'Flip or Flop' fans - The hit HGTV show is allegedly ending production after its current season [7], according to a new report, March 29! However, the plans to shoot multi-city spin-offs, still allegedly remain in tact. AND, Christina's reportedly got a solid new gig in the works Say it ain't so?! After seven successful seasons, Flip or Flop will not be returning to the small screen, according to the latest issue of In Touch , March 29. Although Christina , 33, and Tarek El Moussa , 35, are currently filming season seven, the tumultuous exes will reportedly not be back for an 8th season of the HGTV show.

