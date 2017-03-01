Deadline to register for raccoon hunt...

Deadline to register for raccoon hunt is 7:30 p.m. today in Atlanta, Texas

Next Story Prev Story
42 min ago Read more: Texarkana Gazette

Area residents interested in participating in the 33rd annual Four States Cystic Fibrosis Raccoon Hunt fundraiser will need to register by 7:30 p.m. today at the Cass County Agriculture Building in Atlanta. The entry fee is $60 per dog, and another $25 fee will be necessary to enter the night hunt, which will start at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Texarkana Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Atlanta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
trashy women 10 hr Sam I am 5
News Anti-Trump protesters march in Fort Worth Jan '17 Donny Trump 4
Kelley Crow? Jan '17 Anonymous 1
horny ladies Jan '17 Dea Tea 2
State Rep. Stephen Frost Legal Issues (Sep '10) Nov '16 melanie woods 14
What really happened? (Sep '07) Oct '16 Phantom 42
k9? (Aug '16) Aug '16 Interested popo 1
See all Atlanta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Atlanta Forum Now

Atlanta Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Atlanta Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. NASA
  4. Space Station
  5. Iraq
 

Atlanta, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,509 • Total comments across all topics: 279,246,486

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC