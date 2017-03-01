Deadline to register for raccoon hunt is 7:30 p.m. today in Atlanta, Texas

Area residents interested in participating in the 33rd annual Four States Cystic Fibrosis Raccoon Hunt fundraiser will need to register by 7:30 p.m. today at the Cass County Agriculture Building in Atlanta. The entry fee is $60 per dog, and another $25 fee will be necessary to enter the night hunt, which will start at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

