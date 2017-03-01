Deadline to register for raccoon hunt is 7:30 p.m. today in Atlanta, Texas
Area residents interested in participating in the 33rd annual Four States Cystic Fibrosis Raccoon Hunt fundraiser will need to register by 7:30 p.m. today at the Cass County Agriculture Building in Atlanta. The entry fee is $60 per dog, and another $25 fee will be necessary to enter the night hunt, which will start at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Atlanta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|trashy women
|10 hr
|Sam I am
|5
|Anti-Trump protesters march in Fort Worth
|Jan '17
|Donny Trump
|4
|Kelley Crow?
|Jan '17
|Anonymous
|1
|horny ladies
|Jan '17
|Dea Tea
|2
|State Rep. Stephen Frost Legal Issues (Sep '10)
|Nov '16
|melanie woods
|14
|What really happened? (Sep '07)
|Oct '16
|Phantom
|42
|k9? (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Interested popo
|1
