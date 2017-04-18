Church News

Central Baptist Church will have a Lord's Supper service/Palm Sunday event at 10 a.m. April 9. Call 870-773-1947. Hopewell Temple Christian Methodist Episcopal Church will have Stations of the Cross at 6:30 p.m. April 9-12 and a Maundy Thursday service at 7 p.m. April 13. Call 903-794-4916.

