Butler Place redevelopment gets boost with hiring of a master developer

Planning for a 42-acre tract on the eastern edge of downtown Fort Worth that for nearly eight decades has served as the Butler Place housing projects is moving forward. After several months in the works, Atlanta-based Columbia Residential was chosen by the Fort Worth Housing Solutions board on Monday to serve as the master developer in the redevelopment of Butler Place, one of 52 public housing complexes built as part of the Works Progress Administration work-relief program.

