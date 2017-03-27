Butler Place redevelopment gets boost...

Butler Place redevelopment gets boost with hiring of a master developer

Wednesday Mar 22 Read more: Star-Telegram.com

Planning for a 42-acre tract on the eastern edge of downtown Fort Worth that for nearly eight decades has served as the Butler Place housing projects is moving forward. After several months in the works, Atlanta-based Columbia Residential was chosen by the Fort Worth Housing Solutions board on Monday to serve as the master developer in the redevelopment of Butler Place, one of 52 public housing complexes built as part of the Works Progress Administration work-relief program.

