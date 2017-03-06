Brownsville man busted near Texarkana...

Brownsville man busted near Texarkana with $7M in cocaine

1 hr ago

The Texas Department of Public Safety said it arrested a Brownsville man who was allegedly taking millions of dollars in cocaine to Chicago. On Saturday afternoon DPS troopers say they stopped Bricio Alegandro Vasquez, 28, driving a 2017 Ford Mustang on U.S. 59 north of Atlanta, Texas, which is 25 miles south of Texarkana.

