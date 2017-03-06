Brownsville man busted near Texarkana with $7M in cocaine
The Texas Department of Public Safety said it arrested a Brownsville man who was allegedly taking millions of dollars in cocaine to Chicago. On Saturday afternoon DPS troopers say they stopped Bricio Alegandro Vasquez, 28, driving a 2017 Ford Mustang on U.S. 59 north of Atlanta, Texas, which is 25 miles south of Texarkana.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brownsville Herald.
Add your comments below
Atlanta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What really happened? (Sep '07)
|Mar 2
|Better then you
|43
|trashy women
|Mar 2
|Better then you
|6
|Anti-Trump protesters march in Fort Worth
|Jan '17
|Donny Trump
|4
|Kelley Crow?
|Jan '17
|Anonymous
|1
|horny ladies
|Jan '17
|Dea Tea
|2
|State Rep. Stephen Frost Legal Issues (Sep '10)
|Nov '16
|melanie woods
|14
|k9? (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Interested popo
|1
Find what you want!
Search Atlanta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC