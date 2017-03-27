Bathroom Bills: Should Arkansas, Texas regulate who uses public facilities?
If passed and signed into law, the bills would require individuals to use public restroom facilities and locker rooms designated for the gender that appears on their birth certificates. Proponents say the move is needed to protect children from harm.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Texarkana Gazette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Atlanta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What really happened? (Sep '07)
|Mar 2
|Better then you
|43
|trashy women
|Mar 2
|Better then you
|6
|Anti-Trump protesters march in Fort Worth
|Jan '17
|Donny Trump
|4
|Kelley Crow?
|Jan '17
|Anonymous
|1
|horny ladies (Sep '16)
|Jan '17
|Dea Tea
|2
|State Rep. Stephen Frost Legal Issues (Sep '10)
|Nov '16
|melanie woods
|14
|k9? (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Interested popo
|1
Find what you want!
Search Atlanta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC