Continue reading Get ready for carmag...

Continue reading Get ready for carmageddon as D-FW's big new developments open this year

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Feb 24 Read more: Dallas Morning News

One of the biggest downsides of the boom we are seeing in Dallas-Fort Worth is the ever-worsening traffic mess. We've been complaining about traffic since North Central Expressway opened in the 1950s.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Atlanta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Anti-Trump protesters march in Fort Worth Jan '17 Donny Trump 4
trashy women Jan '17 Dea Tea 4
Kelley Crow? Jan '17 Anonymous 1
horny ladies Jan '17 Dea Tea 2
State Rep. Stephen Frost Legal Issues (Sep '10) Nov '16 melanie woods 14
What really happened? (Sep '07) Oct '16 Phantom 42
k9? (Aug '16) Aug '16 Interested popo 1
See all Atlanta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Atlanta Forum Now

Atlanta Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Atlanta Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. NASA
  2. Space Station
  3. Iraq
  4. Egypt
  5. South Korea
 

Atlanta, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,243 • Total comments across all topics: 279,222,326

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC