Atlanta hospital celebrates growth

Wednesday Feb 8 Read more: Texarkana Gazette

Micah Johnson, director of nursing at CHRISTUS St. Michael Hospital-Atlanta, visits with Clare Donohoe, director of emergency services and intensive care at St. Michael-Texarkana, during the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the newly expanded emergency department Wednesday morning in Atlanta, Texas. The $900,000 project doubled the size of the ER.

