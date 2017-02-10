Sticks and Stones and Birthday Candle...

Sticks and Stones and Birthday Candles for Tracy Lawrence Today [VIDEO]

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jan 27 Read more: KUAD-FM Windsor

I wonder if they had any idea that the little baby boy born on this day in Atlanta, Texas would become a huge country star. I am guessing he may have even had a guitar in his hand as he entered the world, which would have made a very painful birth to say the least.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KUAD-FM Windsor.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Atlanta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 13 min Mike trin 1,092
News Anti-Trump protesters march in Fort Worth Jan 19 Donny Trump 4
trashy women Jan 18 Dea Tea 4
Kelley Crow? Jan '17 Anonymous 1
horny ladies Jan '17 Dea Tea 2
State Rep. Stephen Frost Legal Issues (Sep '10) Nov '16 melanie woods 14
What really happened? (Sep '07) Oct '16 Phantom 42
See all Atlanta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Atlanta Forum Now

Atlanta Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Atlanta Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Hong Kong
 

Atlanta, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,058 • Total comments across all topics: 278,751,685

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC