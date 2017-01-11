Here's why people are lining up at the Chick-fil-A on S. Rice and Westpark
People are in line a day before Chick-fil-A opens at 5325 S. Rice Avenue on Jan. 12, 2017 in Houston. The store offers free meals to the first 100 customers who walk through the door.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chron.
Comments
Add your comments below
Atlanta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|2 hr
|Wang
|1,014
|Kelley Crow?
|Jan 6
|Anonymous
|1
|horny ladies
|Jan 5
|Dea Tea
|2
|trashy women
|Dec '16
|Dea Tea
|2
|State Rep. Stephen Frost Legal Issues (Sep '10)
|Nov '16
|melanie woods
|14
|Anti-Trump protesters march in Fort Worth
|Nov '16
|Whocares
|2
|What really happened? (Sep '07)
|Oct '16
|Phantom
|42
Find what you want!
Search Atlanta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC