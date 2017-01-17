Church's fireworks sales benefit youth, missionaries
Dakota Cummings is ready to celebrate the new year with his son Raylan by purchasing fireworks from the Cornerstone Assembly of God store. Church member Tristen Lee is helping.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Texarkana Gazette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Atlanta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anti-Trump protesters march in Fort Worth
|9 min
|Dea Tea
|3
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|12 hr
|CheeseSniff
|1,050
|trashy women
|Sun
|Sammy
|3
|Kelley Crow?
|Jan 6
|Anonymous
|1
|horny ladies
|Jan 5
|Dea Tea
|2
|State Rep. Stephen Frost Legal Issues (Sep '10)
|Nov '16
|melanie woods
|14
|What really happened? (Sep '07)
|Oct '16
|Phantom
|42
Find what you want!
Search Atlanta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC