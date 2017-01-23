Childcare franchise eyes Texas for ex...

Childcare franchise eyes Texas for expansion

Wednesday Jan 11 Read more: Houston Chronicle

Citing Texas' population growth and business tax incentives, an Atlanta-based franchise plans to open child care centers in the state's metro areas. Discovery Point Child Development Centers has announced that it seeks franchisees to develop centers in Houston, Austin, Dallas, Fort Worth and San Antonio.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.

