Childcare franchise eyes Texas for expansion
Citing Texas' population growth and business tax incentives, an Atlanta-based franchise plans to open child care centers in the state's metro areas. Discovery Point Child Development Centers has announced that it seeks franchisees to develop centers in Houston, Austin, Dallas, Fort Worth and San Antonio.
