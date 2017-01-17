Chick-fil-A giving out free food in S...

Chick-fil-A giving out free food in San Antonio this January

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jan 5 Read more: MySanAntonio.com

At least one San Antonio-area Chilck-fil-A restaurant made the free breakfast announcement on Facebook on Jan. 2. "Rise and shine to FREE Breakfast! Tuesdays, January 10 & 24, 2017 receive a FREE Chick-fil-A Chick-n-Minis and Tuesdays, January 17 & 31, 2017 receive a FREE Chick-fil-A Chicken Biscuit. Breakfast served until 10:30 a.m. Valid only at participating San Antonio, New Braunfels & Kerrville Chick-fil-A restaurants.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MySanAntonio.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Atlanta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 35 min FlavorsPharts 1,054
News Anti-Trump protesters march in Fort Worth Thu Donny Trump 4
trashy women Jan 18 Dea Tea 4
Kelley Crow? Jan 6 Anonymous 1
horny ladies Jan 5 Dea Tea 2
State Rep. Stephen Frost Legal Issues (Sep '10) Nov '16 melanie woods 14
What really happened? (Sep '07) Oct '16 Phantom 42
See all Atlanta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Atlanta Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Tornado Watch for Cass County was issued at January 21 at 3:40PM CST

Atlanta Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Atlanta Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Atlanta, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,338 • Total comments across all topics: 278,124,148

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC