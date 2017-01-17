Chick-fil-A giving out free food in San Antonio this January
At least one San Antonio-area Chilck-fil-A restaurant made the free breakfast announcement on Facebook on Jan. 2. "Rise and shine to FREE Breakfast! Tuesdays, January 10 & 24, 2017 receive a FREE Chick-fil-A Chick-n-Minis and Tuesdays, January 17 & 31, 2017 receive a FREE Chick-fil-A Chicken Biscuit. Breakfast served until 10:30 a.m. Valid only at participating San Antonio, New Braunfels & Kerrville Chick-fil-A restaurants.
