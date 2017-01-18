Celebrate 100 years of the Girl Scout...

Celebrate 100 years of the Girl Scout cookie | Raising Austin

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jan 18 Read more: Austin American Statesman

A hundred years ago, just a few years after Girl Scouts began, a group of girls in Muskogee, Okla., made homemade sugar cookies and sold them to fund their activities. By 1922 cookie selling had caught on throughout the country, and Girl Scouts was distributing a recipe for girls to make cookies and sell them.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Austin American Statesman.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Atlanta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 11 hr TemperaturePharts 1,064
News Anti-Trump protesters march in Fort Worth Jan 19 Donny Trump 4
trashy women Jan 18 Dea Tea 4
Kelley Crow? Jan 6 Anonymous 1
horny ladies Jan 5 Dea Tea 2
State Rep. Stephen Frost Legal Issues (Sep '10) Nov '16 melanie woods 14
What really happened? (Sep '07) Oct '16 Phantom 42
See all Atlanta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Atlanta Forum Now

Atlanta Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Atlanta Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Atlanta, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,750 • Total comments across all topics: 278,251,306

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC