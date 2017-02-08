Born Jan. 26: Bessie Coleman

Born Jan. 26: Bessie Coleman

Thursday Jan 26

A fascination with stories of flight was the spark that led Bessie Coleman to become the first black woman to pilot an airplane. Coleman was born Jan. 26, 1892, in Atlanta, Texas, the daughter of black sharecropper George Coleman, who was part Cherokee, and his African-American wife, Susan.

