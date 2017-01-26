Boerne to get $20 million upscale hotel
Phoenix Hospitality Group, a Boerne-based hotel developer and operator, is teaming up with Ross Partlow, owner of Boerne-based Partlow Properties and Investments, and partner Tim Lange on a 130-room full-service hotel. less Phoenix Hospitality Group, a Boerne-based hotel developer and operator, is teaming up with Ross Partlow, owner of Boerne-based Partlow Properties and Investments, and partner Tim Lange on a 130-room ... more The hotel will feature outdoor event spaces, a 7,500-square-foot conference center and a resort-style pool, developers say.
