Area under tornado warning until
Areas around Texarkana are under tornado warning until 5:45 p.m., according to a statement from the National Weather Service in Shreveport, La. Tornado sirens reportedly have sounded in Atlanta and Queen City, Texas.
Atlanta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|20 hr
|TemperaturePharts
|1,064
|Anti-Trump protesters march in Fort Worth
|Jan 19
|Donny Trump
|4
|trashy women
|Jan 18
|Dea Tea
|4
|Kelley Crow?
|Jan 6
|Anonymous
|1
|horny ladies
|Jan 5
|Dea Tea
|2
|State Rep. Stephen Frost Legal Issues (Sep '10)
|Nov '16
|melanie woods
|14
|What really happened? (Sep '07)
|Oct '16
|Phantom
|42
