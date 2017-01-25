Area under tornado warning until

Saturday Jan 21

Areas around Texarkana are under tornado warning until 5:45 p.m., according to a statement from the National Weather Service in Shreveport, La. Tornado sirens reportedly have sounded in Atlanta and Queen City, Texas.

