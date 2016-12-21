CPS workers playing Santa's helpers
An annual luncheon at Christmas-time brings together the volunteer and professional staff of this area's Texas Child Protective Services. Those pictured here at Luigi's Italian Restaurant in Atlanta, Texas, participated in sorting and wrapping Christmas presents for 120 children in CPS care.
