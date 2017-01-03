Christmas in Atlanta

Christmas in Atlanta

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Dec 20 Read more: Texarkana Gazette

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers at Wright Patman Lake participates each year in the Atlanta Christmas Parade, and this year's safety message was highly effective. With a theme of Christmas and the North Pole, Atlanta's 2016 Christmas Parade brought everything but real snow to make this part of Texas home From a world map showing the North Pole to highway signs pointing the way north to Santa's own home and workshop, and from glittering reindeer and several vehicles Santa would have been proud to travel in and to a sleigh Santa himself could not have built better, the North Pole was well-displayed by Northeast Texas residents.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Texarkana Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Atlanta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 4 hr Encore white trash 996
horny ladies 7 hr Dea Tea 2
trashy women Dec 11 Dea Tea 2
State Rep. Stephen Frost Legal Issues (Sep '10) Nov '16 melanie woods 14
News Anti-Trump protesters march in Fort Worth Nov '16 Whocares 2
What really happened? (Sep '07) Oct '16 Phantom 42
k9? Aug '16 Interested popo 1
See all Atlanta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Atlanta Forum Now

Atlanta Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Atlanta Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iraq
  3. South Korea
  4. General Motors
  5. Health Care
 

Atlanta, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,593 • Total comments across all topics: 277,634,233

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC