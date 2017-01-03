Christmas in Atlanta

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers at Wright Patman Lake participates each year in the Atlanta Christmas Parade, and this year's safety message was highly effective. With a theme of Christmas and the North Pole, Atlanta's 2016 Christmas Parade brought everything but real snow to make this part of Texas home From a world map showing the North Pole to highway signs pointing the way north to Santa's own home and workshop, and from glittering reindeer and several vehicles Santa would have been proud to travel in and to a sleigh Santa himself could not have built better, the North Pole was well-displayed by Northeast Texas residents.

