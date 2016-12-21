Atlanta Christmas festival set for De...

Atlanta Christmas festival set for Dec. 16

Wednesday Dec 7 Read more: Texarkana Gazette

Downtown Atlanta, Texas, will become a Christmas wonderland on Dec. 16 for Hometown Christmas, a festival meant to encourage local families and visitors to make holiday memories. The fourth annual event is hosted by Atlanta Area Young Professionals Network.

