DFW Airport board considers $600,000 retention package for CEO

With top executive positions open at airports in New York and Atlanta, the Dallas/Fort Worth Airport board appears to be concerned that its chief executive, Sean Donohue, might depart. The airport board is considering a significant retention package for Donohue that could give the 55-year-old CEO a $600,000 payout if he stays for the next four years, according to documents prepared for the airport board.

