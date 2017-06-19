Five men arrested for possession of meth in Henderson County

Clifford Miller, 55, was arrested at a residence outside of Athens on Hwy 175 West, with a substantial amount of methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, and marijuana. On Wednesday morning, Russell Allen Stogner, 27, and Lonnie Lee Fender, 32, were stopped for a traffic violation near the intersection of FM 1615 and CR 4511 in Athens, around 1:30 a.m. Deric Young was with Maddox and was found to be in possession of suspected methamphetamine and marijuana.

