Five men arrested for possession of meth in Henderson County
Clifford Miller, 55, was arrested at a residence outside of Athens on Hwy 175 West, with a substantial amount of methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, and marijuana. On Wednesday morning, Russell Allen Stogner, 27, and Lonnie Lee Fender, 32, were stopped for a traffic violation near the intersection of FM 1615 and CR 4511 in Athens, around 1:30 a.m. Deric Young was with Maddox and was found to be in possession of suspected methamphetamine and marijuana.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KXXV-TV Waco.
Add your comments below
Athens Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|District attorney's husband accused of voter co... (Feb '08)
|Jun 21
|Turnbow
|56
|Continue reading Israel's latest land grab
|Jun 17
|indict Hannity
|12
|Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06)
|Jun 6
|Mike
|121,926
|AshkeNAZI Jews - NAZI? - Are they not really G... (Dec '08)
|Apr '17
|putz pence AWOL
|34
|Kerry backs off Israel 'apartheid' remark (Apr '14)
|Apr '17
|operation gladio
|8
|AISD Employee and Running for City Council
|Apr '17
|wesawyou
|1
|Review: Law Offices Of Lynn E Markham And Rache... (Oct '14)
|Feb '17
|Justice For Lauren
|3
Find what you want!
Search Athens Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC