Five men arrested for possession of m...

Five men arrested for possession of meth in Henderson County

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jun 8 Read more: KXXV-TV Waco

Clifford Miller, 55, was arrested at a residence outside of Athens on Hwy 175 West, with a substantial amount of methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, and marijuana. On Wednesday morning, Russell Allen Stogner, 27, and Lonnie Lee Fender, 32, were stopped for a traffic violation near the intersection of FM 1615 and CR 4511 in Athens, around 1:30 a.m. Deric Young was with Maddox and was found to be in possession of suspected methamphetamine and marijuana.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KXXV-TV Waco.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Athens Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News District attorney's husband accused of voter co... (Feb '08) Jun 21 Turnbow 56
News Continue reading Israel's latest land grab Jun 17 indict Hannity 12
News Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06) Jun 6 Mike 121,926
AshkeNAZI Jews - NAZI? - Are they not really G... (Dec '08) Apr '17 putz pence AWOL 34
News Kerry backs off Israel 'apartheid' remark (Apr '14) Apr '17 operation gladio 8
AISD Employee and Running for City Council Apr '17 wesawyou 1
Review: Law Offices Of Lynn E Markham And Rache... (Oct '14) Feb '17 Justice For Lauren 3
See all Athens Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Athens Forum Now

Athens Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Athens Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. U.S. Open
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. North Korea
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Iran
 

Athens, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,425 • Total comments across all topics: 282,027,251

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC