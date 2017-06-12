ETMC Athens earns re-designation as L...

ETMC Athens earns re-designation as Level IV trauma facilit

Next Story Prev Story
59 min ago Read more: Tyler Morning Telegraph

ETMC Athens has been re-designated as a Level IV trauma center by The Texas Department of State Health Services until 2020. The designation as a Level IV center means the hospital can treat seriously injured trauma patients, or stabilize and then transfer patients to a higher-level trauma center, if more advanced care is needed.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tyler Morning Telegraph.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Athens Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06) Jun 6 Mike 121,926
News Continue reading Israel's latest land grab Jun 6 yidfellas v USA 11
AshkeNAZI Jews - NAZI? - Are they not really G... (Dec '08) Apr '17 putz pence AWOL 34
News Kerry backs off Israel 'apartheid' remark (Apr '14) Apr '17 operation gladio 8
AISD Employee and Running for City Council Apr '17 wesawyou 1
Review: Law Offices Of Lynn E Markham And Rache... (Oct '14) Feb '17 Justice For Lauren 3
News US quietly sent $221M to Palestinians in Obama'... Feb '17 o see the light 78
See all Athens Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Athens Forum Now

Athens Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Athens Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. China
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Syria
  3. Pakistan
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Athens, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,516 • Total comments across all topics: 281,797,856

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC