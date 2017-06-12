ETMC Athens earns re-designation as Level IV trauma facilit
ETMC Athens has been re-designated as a Level IV trauma center by The Texas Department of State Health Services until 2020. The designation as a Level IV center means the hospital can treat seriously injured trauma patients, or stabilize and then transfer patients to a higher-level trauma center, if more advanced care is needed.
