Smith County officials responding to ...

Smith County officials responding to report of robbery

Next Story Prev Story
Friday May 5 Read more: KLTV Tyler

The Palestine Police Department and the City of Palestine would like to alert citizens of a fraudulent service that is attempting to collect payment from the citizens on behalf of the City of Palestine. The Palestine Police Department and the City of Palestine would like to alert citizens of a fraudulent service that is attempting to collect payment from the citizens on behalf of the City of Palestine.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KLTV Tyler.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Athens Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06) May 11 Richard Widmark 121,925
AshkeNAZI Jews - NAZI? - Are they not really G... (Dec '08) Apr 28 putz pence AWOL 34
News Continue reading Israel's latest land grab Apr '17 yidfellas v USA 7
News Kerry backs off Israel 'apartheid' remark (Apr '14) Apr '17 operation gladio 8
AISD Employee and Running for City Council Apr '17 wesawyou 1
Review: Law Offices Of Lynn E Markham And Rache... (Oct '14) Feb '17 Justice For Lauren 3
News US quietly sent $221M to Palestinians in Obama'... Feb '17 o see the light 78
See all Athens Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Athens Forum Now

Athens Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Athens Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Microsoft
  1. China
  2. Wall Street
  3. North Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Supreme Court
 

Athens, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,601 • Total comments across all topics: 281,110,035

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC