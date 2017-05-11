Lady Tigers sweep Whitney/Tigers to face Grandview in regional quarterfinals
The News Staff Reports HENDERSON COUNTY-Athens has a new mayor. Monte Montgomery who gave up his council seat to run, unseats Jerry Don Vaught who has been mayor since 2012 when Randy Daniel resigned to become Justice of the Peace.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Malakoff News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Athens Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06)
|May 11
|Richard Widmark
|121,923
|AshkeNAZI Jews - NAZI? - Are they not really G... (Dec '08)
|Apr 28
|putz pence AWOL
|34
|Continue reading Israel's latest land grab
|Apr '17
|yidfellas v USA
|7
|Kerry backs off Israel 'apartheid' remark (Apr '14)
|Apr '17
|operation gladio
|8
|AISD Employee and Running for City Council
|Apr '17
|wesawyou
|1
|Review: Law Offices Of Lynn E Markham And Rache... (Oct '14)
|Feb '17
|Justice For Lauren
|3
|US quietly sent $221M to Palestinians in Obama'...
|Feb '17
|o see the light
|78
Find what you want!
Search Athens Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC