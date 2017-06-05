Five arrested on drug charges in Henderson County
Athens police and the Henderson County Sherriff's Department arrested one woman and four men on drug related charges on Thursday morning. A press release from Henderson County said a search warrant was issued for a residence on Roosevelt Street in Athens.
