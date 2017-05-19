19-year-old drowns in Athens area pond
Just after 8 pm, officers were called to the 1000 block of E. College street in Athens at Coleman Park. Friends of the victim told officials that they were all fishing and saw James R. Wallace, 19, of Athens, jump into the water to go for a swim.
