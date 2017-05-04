Live Weather: Etmc on alert, expecting 'mass casualties' from East Texas tornadoes, severe storms
ETMC Cedar Creek Lake has received eight patients. 9:02 p.m.: So far three patients have been transferred by ETMC EMS from the Canton tornado.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tyler Morning Telegraph.
Comments
Add your comments below
Athens Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|AshkeNAZI Jews - NAZI? - Are they not really G... (Dec '08)
|Apr 28
|putz pence AWOL
|34
|Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06)
|Apr 27
|USS LIBERTY
|121,924
|Continue reading Israel's latest land grab
|Apr 13
|yidfellas v USA
|7
|Kerry backs off Israel 'apartheid' remark (Apr '14)
|Apr 12
|operation gladio
|8
|AISD Employee and Running for City Council
|Apr 11
|wesawyou
|1
|Review: Law Offices Of Lynn E Markham And Rache... (Oct '14)
|Feb '17
|Justice For Lauren
|3
|US quietly sent $221M to Palestinians in Obama'...
|Feb '17
|o see the light
|78
Find what you want!
Search Athens Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC