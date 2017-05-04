Bullet strikes Athens fire station af...

Bullet strikes Athens fire station after nearby shooting

Wednesday Apr 26 Read more: KXXV-TV Waco

The Athens fire station on North Palestine street was hit by gunfire Tuesday night after a shooting that happened near the building. Athens FD Chief John McQueary tells KLTV 7 news that around 7:30 p.m., he received a call that the fire station on North Palestine had been hit.

